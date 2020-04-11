Handful of US states call for prayer, not confinement

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Faith in divine protection, defending the economy, or simply an ideological stance: A handful of rural US states, many fierce supporters of President Donald Trump, have stubbornly refused to issue stay-at-home orders despite the ravages of coronavirus.

Two of them -- South Dakota and Iowa -- have however officially called for days of collective prayer against the disease as Easter approaches.

South Dakota's Republican governor Kristi Noem justified her decision to buck the nationwide trend of confinement orders declaring that "the people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety." Comparing stay-at-home orders to "draconian measures much like the Chinese government has done," the 48-year-old from a farming family in the Great Plains officially proclaimed Wednesday a "Statewide Day of Prayer.

.. for an end to this pandemic." Neighboring Iowa held its collective prayers the following day, led by fellow Republican governor Kim Reynolds.

"Throughout our history Iowans have found peace, strength and unity through prayer to God in humbly asking for his strength during times of difficulty," she wrote in her official proclamation.

Reynolds has closed schools, as well as many businesses and public places, and has banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

Last week, Iowa medical authorities unanimously called for more drastic containment measures similar to those in effect for 95 percent of the US population. But Reynolds said such restrictions were not necessary in areas where the coronavirus has not yet been reported.

People unknowingly carrying the disease can remain asymptomatic for extended periods.