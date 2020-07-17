Handmade ties from southern Italy with a British twist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Naples, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Film star Marcello Mastroianni, John F. Kennedy, even Prince Charles -- all have donned handmade ties from one shop in Naples so famed for its artisanal finery some devotees boast thousands.

The painstaking needlework cannot be rushed, despite demand for E. Marinella ties usually far outstripping production.

In Naples, the tiny shop near the sea remains much as it was when it opened in 1914, with its wood-framed windows, chandelier, and counter where the red, blue, polka dot or diamond-patterned ties are displayed.

Maurizio Marinella, 64, who is the third generation to head up the company, says his family's success in the southern Italian city, which struggles with poverty and unemployment, was "a kind of miracle".

"It all started in 20 square metres in Naples, where everything is a little more difficult than elsewhere," he told AFP.

Maurizio's grandfather Eugenio wanted to create "a little corner of England in Naples" in this city with its view of Mount Vesuvius, offering men's shirts and accessories with fabrics shipped directly across the Channel.

Little by little, however, the tie became Marinella's signature piece.