Handscomb Optimistic Australia Will Hold T20 World Cup

Thu 23rd April 2020

Handscomb optimistic Australia will hold T20 World Cup

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Australia batsman Peter Handscomb said he was hopeful the Twenty20 World Cup would proceed as planned later this year, citing signs other Australian sports were preparing to end COVID-19-related suspensions.

All sports including cricket are currently on hold in Australia and strict travel restrictions have cast doubt on whether the 16-nation tournament will go ahead in October and November.

But Australia's success in containing the virus has seen the National Rugby League and Australian rules competitions working on plans to resume matches.

"Looking at what other sports are trying to do at the moment, it's great to see the football codes in Australia are looking to get back soon at least to training," Handscomb told reporters.

"They're going to try to start their seasons end of May, June-July. That could set a real good precedent for sport in Australia coming into our summer.

" Handscomb conceded the international nature of the T20 tournament made it a more complicated proposition than domestic sporting contests, but said the signs were positive.

Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch also believed the showpiece event would go ahead, even if it was delayed and played behind closed doors.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told Melbourne's SEN Radio Wednesday.

"But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that's with crowds or not, I don't think that makes any difference to the players."International Cricket Council officials are holding a conference call on Thursday to discuss the international schedule.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar suggested this week that India could host the World Cup if Australia continues to bar foreigners because of the virus.

