Hanghou Asian Games village to be completed in early 2022

HANGHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The roof sealing ceremony of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games village was held here on Thursday, marking a major milestone in its construction.

With a total construction area of 2.41 million square meters, the village will next undergo the construction of landscaping and decorations, and is planned to be completed by the end of 2021 before going into trial operation in March 2022.

The village is set to accommodate more than 10,000 athletes, 4,000 technical officials, and 5,000 journalists, and is composed of five major parts including the athletes' village, technical officials' village, media village, international zone, and public zone.

The athletes' village and the technical officials' village will be put up for sale as residential housing and the media village will be used as rental apartments after the Games.