UrduPoint.com

Hangzhou Asiad Culture Promotion Activities Held In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Hangzhou Asiad culture promotion activities held in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A series of cultural promotional activities for the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games were held here on Thursday, containing a lecture at Beijing Sport University, a running event and a concert at Beijing's Olympic Park.

The activities were initially launched in Hangzhou on May 30, 2021, and held in the Chinese cities of including Shanghai, Xi'an, Tianjin, Wuhan, Chengdu, Xiamen, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Beijing.

"Beijing hosted the 11th Asian Games 33 years ago, which was a milestone for China's development in sports. Now, Hangzhou is preparing for the 19th edition of the Games and will strive to achieve the best," said Chen Weiqiang, executive secretary general of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, during the lecture in Beijing Sport University.

As a part of the activities, runners took in a journey beside the National Aquatics Center at the Olympic Park, where a concert was held afterwards to introduce the promotion song of the 2023 Asian Games.

"Through the songs and the activities, the people will gain a deeper understanding of Hangzhou," said Huang Haifeng, deputy secretary general of the 2023 Asian Games organizing committee.

Related Topics

Sports China Zhuhai Xiamen Guangzhou Wuhan Tianjin Nanjing Hangzhou Chengdu Beijing Shanghai May Olympics Event Best Asia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

33 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

1 hour ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.