Hangzhou Asian Games Village to be comfortable home for residents, says village head

HANGZHOU, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) --:The Hangzhou Asian Games Village mayor Li Huolin has vowed to make the village a comfortable home for all participating athletes and officials.

Covering an area of 1.13 square kilometers, the Asian Games Village, which officially opened on Saturday, has been divided into three main sections: the Athletes' Village, the Media Village and the Technical Officials' Village.

Besides the main Athletes' Village in Hangzhou, there are also five sub-villages for competition zones in Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Tonglu and Chun'an throughout Zhejiang Province.

Li noted that the Asian Games Village has introduced low-carbon accounts and a "Zero Waste" living philosophy, promoting green, low-carbon, waste-free, and recycling practices among residents through a combination of online and offline efforts.

Through the online channel, residents can use the "Asian Games Cloud Village" platform, including its distinctive "Low-Carbon Account" program.

Residents can upload photos to the platform, participating in the village's carbon reduction activities and earn low-carbon points. The points can be redeemed for various eco-friendly rewards, including headphones, speakers, backpacks and badges.