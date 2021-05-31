UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hanoi Airport To Suspend Foreign Arrivals As Vietnam Virus Toll Climbs: Aviation Body

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Hanoi airport to suspend foreign arrivals as Vietnam virus toll climbs: aviation body

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport will suspend international flights beginning Tuesday, the country's aviation body announced on Monday.

A "temporary suspension of receiving international flights that transport people into Vietnam through Noi Bai airport... will begin" from June 1 at midnight until June 7, said a statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

quy-dhc/jfx

Related Topics

Vietnam June From Airport

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

8 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

23 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

32 minutes ago

Offshore wind power connected to China's grid tops ..

7 minutes ago

China to tighten crackdown on capital market viola ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,475 new COVID-19 cases, 339 death ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.