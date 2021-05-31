- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Hanoi airport to suspend foreign arrivals as Vietnam virus toll climbs: aviation body
Hanoi Airport To Suspend Foreign Arrivals As Vietnam Virus Toll Climbs: Aviation Body
Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM
Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport will suspend international flights beginning Tuesday, the country's aviation body announced on Monday.
A "temporary suspension of receiving international flights that transport people into Vietnam through Noi Bai airport... will begin" from June 1 at midnight until June 7, said a statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.
quy-dhc/jfx