Hanoi airport to suspend foreign arrivals as Vietnam virus toll climbs: aviation body

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport will suspend international flights beginning Tuesday, the country's aviation body announced on Monday.

A "temporary suspension of receiving international flights that transport people into Vietnam through Noi Bai airport... will begin" from June 1 at midnight until June 7, said a statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

quy-dhc/jfx