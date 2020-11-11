UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hanwha Aerospace Q3 Net Income Down 34.9 Pct. To 56 Bln Won

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Hanwha Aerospace Q3 net income down 34.9 pct. to 56 bln won

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 56 billion won (US$50.5 million), down 34.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 94.3 billion won, up 65.

1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 1.37 trillion won.

The operating profit was 38.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap news Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

Related Topics

Company From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

11 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

39 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

41 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, Inter ..

24 minutes ago

Mongolia reports first domestic coronavirus transm ..

24 minutes ago

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: s ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.