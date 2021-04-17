Hapless Agen relegated from Top 14

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Agen were relegated from the French Top 14 on Friday despite not playing with their fate sealed by an embarrassing record of 20 defeats in 20 games.

Their inevitable demotion was confirmed when second-bottom Pau defeated fellow strugglers Bayonne 43-33.

With just six games left of the regular season, Agen, who were eight-time national champions between 1930 and 1988, cannot make up the gap.

They have conceded 806 points this season and are in danger of finishing worse off than Bourgoin who in the 2010/2011 season garnered just 11 points.