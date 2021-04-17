UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hapless Agen Relegated From Top 14

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hapless Agen relegated from Top 14

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Agen were relegated from the French Top 14 on Friday despite not playing with their fate sealed by an embarrassing record of 20 defeats in 20 games.

Their inevitable demotion was confirmed when second-bottom Pau defeated fellow strugglers Bayonne 43-33.

With just six games left of the regular season, Agen, who were eight-time national champions between 1930 and 1988, cannot make up the gap.

They have conceded 806 points this season and are in danger of finishing worse off than Bourgoin who in the 2010/2011 season garnered just 11 points.

Related Topics

Agen From Top

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

7 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

8 hours ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

8 hours ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.