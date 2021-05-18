UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Happy Cantona 'not Surprised' To Join EPL Hall Of Fame

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Happy Cantona 'not surprised' to join EPL Hall of Fame

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Manchester United legend Eric Cantona says he is "proud" but "not surprised" to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame.

The 54-year-old former France international joins Alan Shearer and fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry in being named.

Cantona, who began his career in England at Leeds, scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances and won four titles in five seasons for Manchester United.

He was also instrumental in Leeds winning the last ever First Division title in 1991/92.

"I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised," said Cantona on learning of his accolade.

"I would've been surprised not to be elected! I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.

"We won and it was the football I dreamed about because Manchester United, it's a club where they want to win things but in a good way." Cantona is one of the six players from a 23-man shortlist to receive the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League Awards Panel and the next five inductees will be announced over the next three days.

The Hall of Fame was launched last month to "recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the League since its inception in 1992".

A fans' vote closed on May 9, while to be eligible, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020. Only a player's Premier League career was considered.

Related Topics

Football Vote France Same Leeds Manchester United May August 2020 From Premier League

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

8 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

8 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

8 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

8 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

10 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.