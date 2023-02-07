UrduPoint.com

Haque Briefs Chinese Enterprises About Investment Opportunities In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Haque briefs Chinese enterprises about investment opportunities in Pakistan

BEIJING, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque has held a fruitful meeting with Wang Wenyin, Chairman of Amer International, a top Chinese private mining company, ranking 76th in Fortune 500 in Shenzhen, China and briefed him about investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He also had a roundtable interaction with representatives of key Chinese enterprises and financial institutions based in Shenzhen.

The ambassador was encouraged by their response for business in diverse areas and spirit to enhance China-Pakistan economic ties.

He performed groundbreaking of the China-Pakistan trade, investment and technology cooperation center in Shenzhen, which will be operational soon. With an area of 4000 square meter, it will be an important platform to strengthen our economic ties with China.

Meanwhile, the ambassador held an interaction with Pakistani PhD students in Shenzhen specialising in diverse fields including Al, Biotech, Nanotech, Material Science and Engineering.

He was pleased to learn about the achievements and desire to contribute to the national development of Pakistan.

