UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haque Invited CGGC To Invest In Agriculture, Housing, Tourism In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Haque invited CGGC to invest in agriculture, housing, tourism in Pakistan

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Tuesday held a meeting with Chairman, China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Chen Xiaohua in Wuhan and invited him to invest in agriculture, environmental protection, clean drinking water, solid waste management, housing and tourism sectors of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Haque and Chairman Xiaohua exchanged views on CGGC's longstanding relation and wide-ranging cooperation with Pakistan.

Xiaohua said that despite COVID-19 pandemic, CGGC is committed to timely completion of energy projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

He expressed CGGC's keen interest in exploring more opportunities for investment in Pakistan.

Thanks giving to the Chairman for warm welcome at Company's Headquarters, Ambassador Haque appreciated the CGGC's leading role in energy infrastructure development of Pakistan and reassured the Embassy's full support for further deepening cooperation.

The Ambassador also invited CGGC to invest in agriculture, environmental protection, clean drinking water, solid waste management, housing and tourism sectors of Pakistan.

Both sides also vowed to maintain a close coordination for celebrating 70th anniversary celebrations in a befitting manner.

CGCC is one of the leading energy and construction enterprises involved in energy projects like Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, Jhampir Wind Project, Karot Hydropower Project and Basha Hydropower Project in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water China Agriculture Company CPEC Wuhan Housing

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

30 minutes ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

30 minutes ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

30 minutes ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

30 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.