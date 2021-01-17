Hard-hit Brazil approves first two Covid vaccines: regulator

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Brazil's Anvisa health regulator gave emergency approval Sunday for its first two coronavirus vaccines as the country gears up to roll out a mass inoculation campaign amid a devastating second epidemic wave.

It authorized AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield shot as well as China's CoronaVac for use in the country where the Covid-19 death toll now exceeds 209,000, Anvisa announced.