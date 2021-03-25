UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harder Strikes For Chelsea Against Old Club, Lyon Win In Women's Champions League

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Harder strikes for Chelsea against old club, Lyon win in Women's Champions League

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Pernille Harder scored what turned out to be the winner against her old side as Chelsea beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, while Wendie Renard's late penalty gave holders Lyon a precious 1-0 victory at French rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

German champions Wolfsburg were last season's beaten finalists and have been one of Europe's leading forces over the last decade.

However, Danish forward Harder's decision to join Chelsea at the start of this campaign for a reported world record transfer fee was seen as a sign of the growing threat of English clubs at this level.

Sam Kerr set up Harder to score Chelsea's second goal of the night in the 66th minute after a dreadful pass out by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek in a game switched to Budapest due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Germany and the UK.

Reigning English WSL champions Chelsea had earlier taken the lead in the 55th minute when Fran Kirby found Australian star Kerr and she rounded the goalkeeper before scoring from a tight angle.

However, Wolfsburg remain in the tie after Dutch defender Dominique Janssen pulled a goal back from a penalty awarded for a foul on Svenja Huth by Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson.

"We had to suffer at moments but the first leg is about staying in the tie. There is no home advantage for either team and I am left feeling they have the advantage with the away goal," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

The teams will meet again in Budapest for the return next Wednesday.

"The reality is they are a team who have been well developed over a number of years. But it wasn't an easy tie for them, we gave them a game and I am happy with that," added Hayes.

Related Topics

World Europe Germany Magdalena Lyon Budapest Lead United Kingdom Women From PSG Chelsea

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

55 minutes ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

55 minutes ago

Facilities to be provided for development of salt ..

55 minutes ago

PTI govt fully committed to farmers' welfare: MNA

57 minutes ago

US hails first signs of vaccine success even as ca ..

57 minutes ago

Biden team to visit Mexico border amid criticism o ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.