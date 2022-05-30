UrduPoint.com

Hardliner Elected Australian Opposition Leader

May 30, 2022

Hardliner elected Australian opposition leader

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Australia's conservatives elected hardliner Peter Dutton as the country's new opposition leader Monday, an outcome many will see as a lurch to the right for his party.

Dutton came out swinging after accepting the top spot, saying the country's newly elected Labor government was not "ready to govern and we are already seeing their inexperience on display".

He promised his party will go to the next election, due in 2025, with a plan to "clean up Labor's inevitable mess".

Elected unopposed, Dutton inherits a Liberal party decimated by Australia's May 21 election, when many of its long-time voters swung to independent candidates who promised action on climate change.

The new opposition leader will have to rebuild his shattered party and try to unite its fiercely divided moderate and conservative wings, with climate a key sticking point.

Dutton described himself Monday as "a very passionate believer" in Australia's need for an "appropriate response" to emissions reduction.

A former police officer, Dutton made a name for himself in politics with tough talk and a penchant for headline-grabbing commentary.

