Harlequins No. 8 Dombrandt To Make England Debut Against Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Harlequins No. 8 Dombrandt to make England debut against Canada

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt is one of four players set to make their debuts for England against Canada this weekend after the team was announced on Thursday.

Dombrandt, who won the Premiership title last month, joins lock Harry Wells, centre Dan Kelly and wing Adam Radwan in winning their first caps at Twickenham on Saturday.

Lewis Ludlow will captain England for the second time, following Sunday's 43-29 victory over the USA where Eddie Jones handed out 12 new caps, the most in one match since 1947.

England have cast the net far and wide for new talent in the two-Test series, with 12 senior stars touring South Africa with the British and Irish Lions.

"Our focus this camp is being as strong a 36-player squad as we can be and there has been a lot of hard work and intense competition," said Jones.

"There is a responsibility on the 23 players selected to perform to their personal best.

"We want to go out there and put smiles on the faces of all the supporters watching at Twickenham and at home.

" Hooker Jamie Blamire makes his first start having come off the bench against the USA, while Ellis Genge is vice-captain once more and Charlie Ewels starts again at lock.

Harry Randall and Marcus Smith pair up again at half-back, while Northampton's George Furbank will cover fly-half from the bench.

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant is also among the replacements, with England this week selecting three backs on the bench.

Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga drops out of the squad having made his debut off the bench last week in the centres.

England team (15-1)Freddie Steward, Joe Cokanasiga, Henry Slade, Dan Kelly, Adam Radwan, Marcus Smith, Harry Randall, Alex Dombrandt, Sam Underhill, Lewis Ludlow (capt), Charlie Ewels, Harry Wells, Joe Heyes, Jamie Blamire, Ellis GengeReplacements: Curtis Langdon, Beno Obano, Paul Hill, Callum Chick, Lewis Ludlam, Dan Robson, George Furbank, Joe Marchant

More Stories From Miscellaneous

