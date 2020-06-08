UrduPoint.com
Harlequins Support Premiership Salary Cap Cut

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Harlequins support Premiership salary cap cut

London, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Harlequins have backed calls for a reduction in the English Premiership's salary cap as a way of helping clubs deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus.

The salary cap currently stands at some £7 million ($9 million, 8 million Euros) per team, but at a Premiership board meeting Monday several clubs were understood to have called for a reduction, possibly by up to 25 percent.

And, following a suggestion by former British finance minister Paul Myners' review into Premiership regulations, sparked by the scandal that saw reigning champions Saracens relegated for salary cap breaches, there has been a push for the league to drop the two 'marquee players' whose wages are exempt from the current rules.

Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said lockdown had merely underlined the financial problems afflicting many top-flight English rugby union clubs even before COVID-19 forced the season to be suspended in March.

"We knew before COVID that financially the structure of rugby is by and large fractured, it's not working," he told a conference call.

"There might be one or two clubs who are an exception but virtually all clubs are losing more money than they are bringing in.

"Something has to change, so we would be supportive of how the salary cap could change." Premiership chiefs have pencilled in August 15 as a restart date.

Months without any rugby have hit the game's finances, even though some clubs have utilised the British government's furlough scheme to help pay reduced wages.

Dalrymple said while the salary cap could be raised in more buoyant economic conditions, the current situation meant a cut was required.

"I think it has to be lowered in keeping with what's then going to make the club sustainable," he explained.

