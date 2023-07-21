Harman eagles 18th as he soars into lead at British Open

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :American Brian Harman stormed into a five-shot lead at the British Open on Friday after a faultless 65 left him on 10 under par as bigger Names struggled to keep pace.

Harman shot to the top of the leaderboard during his second round at Royal Liverpool thanks to a clutch of early birdies, capping a bogey-free round with an eagle at the par-five 18th.

The world number 26 has never won a major but was sixth at last year's British Open at St Andrews and was joint runner-up at the US Open in 2017.

Harman started his second round on Friday one shot behind overnight leaders Christo Lamprecht, Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo.

He surged into the lead thanks to long birdie putts at the second, third and fourth before his chip into the par-five fifth hit the flag to tee up a simple putt for a four.

A run of 12 consecutive pars followed before his spectacular eagle at the last.

The 36-year-old became the first player to post a clean round on Friday and, barring a collapse over the weekend, he will take some catching, with the pre-tournament favourites struggling to make an impact.