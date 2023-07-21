Open Menu

Harman Eagles 18th As He Soars Into Lead At British Open

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Harman eagles 18th as he soars into lead at British Open

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :American Brian Harman stormed into a five-shot lead at the British Open on Friday after a faultless 65 left him on 10 under par as bigger Names struggled to keep pace.

Harman shot to the top of the leaderboard during his second round at Royal Liverpool thanks to a clutch of early birdies, capping a bogey-free round with an eagle at the par-five 18th.

The world number 26 has never won a major but was sixth at last year's British Open at St Andrews and was joint runner-up at the US Open in 2017.

Harman started his second round on Friday one shot behind overnight leaders Christo Lamprecht, Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo.

He surged into the lead thanks to long birdie putts at the second, third and fourth before his chip into the par-five fifth hit the flag to tee up a simple putt for a four.

A run of 12 consecutive pars followed before his spectacular eagle at the last.

The 36-year-old became the first player to post a clean round on Friday and, barring a collapse over the weekend, he will take some catching, with the pre-tournament favourites struggling to make an impact.

Related Topics

World Liverpool Lead Eagle 2017 Post Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited US Open

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

36 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

2 hours ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

3 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

3 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

3 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous