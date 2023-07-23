Open Menu

Harman Eyes British Open Breakthrough With Five-shot Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Harman eyes British Open breakthrough with five-shot lead

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Brian Harman faces a career-defining final round at the British Open on Sunday as he tees off in search of his first major with a five-shot lead at soggy Hoylake.

Cameron Young, the runner-up at St Andrew's last year, leads the chasing pack, with Masters champion Jon Rahm, who carded a course-record 63 on Saturday, six shots back.

Unheralded American Harman, who was joint second at the 2017 US Open, has not lifted a trophy on the PGA Tour for six years.

But the world number 26, nicknamed the "Butcher of Hoylake" due to his love of hunting, has carved up the Royal Liverpool course during the first three days to pull clear of the field at 12 under par.

"You'd be foolish not to envision (it)," said Harman, who starts his fourth round at 1315 GMT, on the prospect of lifting the Claret Jug.

"I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life. It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practise as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do.

"If that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment." Not since French golfer Jean van de Velde's infamous collapse at the final hole of the 1999 British Open has a player squandered a five-shot lead going into the final round of a major.

Harman showed mental strength on Saturday, bouncing back from two early bogeys to card a two-under-par round.

But with rain lashing the Wirral coast, the conditions could yet provide a twist in the tale.

