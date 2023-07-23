Open Menu

Harman Poised For British Open Glory Despite Rahm's Course Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :American Brian Harman shrugged off the pressure applied by Jon Rahm's course-record 63 to take a five-shot lead into the final round of the British Open.

Despite two bogeys early in his third round on Saturday, Harman, who has never won a major, bounced back with four birdies to shoot a 69 and move to 12 under par.

No player has blown a five-shot lead heading into the final round of a major since Frenchman Jean van de Velde's infamous collapse at the final hole of the 1999 British Open.

Last year's runner-up Cameron Young is Harman's nearest challenger on seven under after the American's third-round 66.

But it was Masters champion Rahm who produced the standout round of the tournament so far, picking up six shots on the back nine to keep alive his chances of a third major.

Harman, ranked 26th in the world, had pulled clear of the field with a stunning second round of 65 in difficult conditions on Friday.

