Harrington Storms Into Lead At Irish Open

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Harrington storms into lead at Irish Open

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington showed he can still play by storming into the lead with a seven-under-par first round at the Irish Open in Lahinch.

Making his 24th consecutive appearance in the event, Harrington recorded eight birdies and a solitary bogey to establish a new course record of 63 and enjoy a one-shot lead at the top of a crowded leaderboard.

A broken wrist at the end of last year kept Harrington out of action until March and the three-time major champion started the week ranked 291st in the world after missing the cut in three of his last four events.

"Every week feels like my first week out, trying to find my game, but links golf suits me because you can really work your way around," said the 47-year-old Harrington.

"I did not expect a 63 but it was a bit of a stroll in the park. I've worked a lot harder to shoot 73, that's for sure."South African Zander Lombard birdied four of the last five holes to move to within one shot of Harrington and ahead of a chasing pack of seven on five under par.

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Shane Lowry are among those on four under.

