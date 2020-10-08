Harris assails Trump virus response in high-stakes Pence debate

Salt Lake City, United States, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Kamala Harris on Wednesday assailed Donald Trump's response to Covid-19 as a failure in a high-stakes debate with Vice President Mike Pence against the backdrop of the president's own infection.

With Pence first in line for the presidency should Trump be unable to perform his duties, and Harris essentially auditioning to be the Democratic Party's future leader under a President Joe Biden, their pandemic showdown took on fresh urgency 27 days before the election.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, a US senator from California and former prosecutor, said in the first moments of the debate in which the candidates were separated by plexiglass.

Saying Trump treated front-line health personnel as "sacrificial workers," Harris -- pointing to Trump's own statements to journalist Bob Woodward -- accused the White House of not taking action despite knowing the risks of Covid-19.

"The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it," Harris said.

After a raucous debate eight days ago between Trump and Biden, Pence and Harris initially took a more civil tone, with no name-calling, but sharply disagreed on the reaction to the pandemic.

"I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first," Pence said, pointing to his ban on travel from China on January 31, a month after cases first emerged in Wuhan.

Referencing a controversy that tanked Biden's first presidential campaign in 1988, Pence said the Democrats' Covid plan sounds "a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about." - Trump feels 'perfect' - Two more presidential debates are scheduled, but they are now up in the air with Trump's diagnosis, meaning the debate between the running mates could potentially become the final candidate clash before November 3.

Biden, 77, has said he would not want to debate if the 74-year-old Trump -- confined to the White House after a three-night hospitalization -- is still sick with the virus.

But Trump, ever the hyperbolic showman, said in a Wednesday video that he felt "perfect." "I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it," he said, explaining that his diagnosis provided opportunities to highlight therapies that he was administered and would like more Americans to receive.

In a nod to medical concerns, Harris and Pence were sitting 12 feet (3.6 meters) apart for the 90-minute debate at the University of Utah, with the plexiglass set up despite pushback from the Trump campaign.

Asked by reporters Wednesday if he had advice for his running mate on one of the biggest political stages of her career, Biden said, "I think she'll do well."Harris, if elected, would make history by becoming the highest-ranking woman in US history and both the first African-American and Asian-American vice president.