Harris Blasts US Covid Response As 'greatest Failure' In Presidential History

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Harris blasts US Covid response as 'greatest failure' in presidential history

Salt Lake City, United States, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Senator Kamala Harris branded the response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Donald Trump as the "greatest failure" of any US administration, as the debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence opened on Wednesday.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, running mate to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said.

