Harris shines as Nets snap 76ers' five-game winning streak

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Joe Harris scored a team high 28 points as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets snapped the Philadelphia 76ers' five-game NBA winning streak with a 122-109 victory on Thursday.

Caris LeVert scored 22 points and had 10 assists as the Nets revelled in the task of stopping the NBA's hottest team despite missing their two best players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant sat out due to Covid-19 protocols and Irving missed the game due to personal reasons.

Nets coach Steve Nash said before the contest that Irving's absence came as a surprise to him and he was remained unsure of the exact issue.

Nash did say that Durant, who had to quarantine after possible Covid-19 exposure, could return on Sunday.

In the meantime, Harris got the job done, finishing two points shy of his career high as the Nets posted their second straight double-digit win after dropping four of five.

LeVert, who started in place of Irving, made the most of his opportunity. He scored 18 points by halftime as the Nets shot 45.4 percent and scored 35 points off 20 Philadelphia turnovers.

Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had quiet nights for the 76ers. Embiid scored 20 points on seven-of-14 shooting while Simmons had just 11 points.

Shake Milton started in place of injured Seth Curry and led the Sixers with 24 points and seven assists.

Tobias Harris added 17 points and rookie Tyrese Maxey finished with 16 points.