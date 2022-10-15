UrduPoint.com

Harry Potter's Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane, Dies Aged 72

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Harry Potter's Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane, dies aged 72

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72, his agent said on Friday.

Coltrane also played a former KGB agent-turned-Russian mafia boss in two James bond films -- "Goldeneye" (1995) and "The World Is Not Enough" (1999) -- with Pierce Brosnan.

"My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14," Belinda Wright said in a statement, calling him "a unique talent".

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on set," said Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title role in the Harry Potter series.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed." On the official James Bond Twitter account, franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, paid tribute to Coltrane as "an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds...

"We shall miss him as a dear friend. Rest in peace Robbie." - '

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Twitter Died Pierce Brosnan October Sad

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

59 minutes ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

59 minutes ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

59 minutes ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

1 hour ago
 Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab A ..

Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab Assembly Press Gallery body

1 hour ago
 TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Rus ..

TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Russian Aircraft Operating in Ukr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.