Harvey Weinstein Denies 11 Los Angeles Sex Assault Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday to all 11 charges of rape and sexual assault against five women in California hotel rooms.

The convicted rapist who is already serving 23 years has been brought back to the city where he once presided over massive, industry-shaking film deals to face more charges that could result in an additional 140 years in prison.

"The not guilty plea is entered," said Judge Sergio Tapia, after an attorney spoke on behalf of Weinstein, who was present in the courtroom in a wheelchair and wearing a brown jumpsuit.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

