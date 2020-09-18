UrduPoint.com
Hasidic Jewish Pilgrims Leave Ukraine Border Over Virus Ban

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

Hasidic Jewish pilgrims leave Ukraine border over virus ban

Kiev, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims, who had massed along the Belarusian border attempting to enter Ukraine, began leaving Friday after Kiev upheld an entry ban to guard against the coronavirus.

At least 1,000 Orthodox-Jewish believers were camped out this week in no-man's land between Ukrainian and Belarusian border crossings ahead of Jewish New Year celebrations which begin Friday and last until Sunday.

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews travel to the central Ukrainian city of Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.

The standoff between the pilgrims and armed Ukrainian security services sparked tensions at the Novi Yarylovychi border crossing and inflamed a diplomatic row betweenMinsk and Kiev.

