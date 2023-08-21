Open Menu

Hassan Shows Spirit To Reach 1500m World Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Hassan shows spirit to reach 1500m world final

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Sifan Hassan on Sunday rebounded from her dramatic fall metres from the finish of the 10,000m world final to reach the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships.

The 30-year-old Dutch runner bore evidence of Saturday's fall with bandages on her knees and an elbow but it was more what damage it had inflicted on her morale that was to be tested in Budapest.

However, the Ethiopia-born 5,000m/10,000m Olympic champion showed fighting spirit to ease into Tuesday's final, timing a season's best 3min 55.48sec to finish third in her semi-final behind winner Faith Kipyegon and Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia.

Hassan selflessly expressed how pleased she was for her 18-year-old male teammate Niels Laros, who reached the men's final.

She admitted that she had not felt the best when she woke up on Sunday feeling the effects of her tumble, as she battled Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay for gold.

"In the morning I woke up with pain in my whole body," she said.

"It really hurts everywhere but mentally I'm good.

"I don't have any special expectations for the final, but my time in the semis is really good, the best this season.

"I suppose it can be even better. I'm looking forward to the final.

" Kenya's defending champion Kipyegon presents a massive obstacle for Hassan to take the crown having set three world records this season, including in the 1500m.

She also denied Hassan a golden treble at the Tokyo Olympics when the Kenyan won gold with Hassan taking bronze.

Kipyegon though said she was focused on defending her title and thoughts of another world record performance could not be further from her mind.

"Everyone is impressed by 3:55 in the semi-final, but honestly it was not as easy as it looked," the 29-year-old said.

"I have no idea what kind of race we will have in the final.

"All my world records during the summer confirmed that I could be very fast, but I am not going to run for a time in the final.

"The goal is the gold medal." Kipyegon is vastly experienced but for her 20-year-old teammate Nelly Chepchirchir it is all a novel experience and one she has taken too well as she won her semi-final to reach the final.

"My big goal was to get into the final and with a bit of luck, I will see what I can run," she said.

"The final is going to be big. I have never run with Faith Kipyegon before so Tuesday it is going to be my first time.

"She is my big hero."

Related Topics

World Budapest Tokyo Male Ethiopia Kenya Sunday Gold Olympics Bronze National University All From Best Race Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

5 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

5 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

5 minutes ago
MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

3 hours ago
 Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

4 hours ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

5 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

6 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

7 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous