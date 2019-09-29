UrduPoint.com
Hassan Wins Women's 10,000 Metres World Title

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Doha, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Sifan Hassan secured her first global outdoor title on Saturday as the Dutch runner won the women's 10,000 metres in the fastest time this year of 30min 17.62sec in Doha.

The 26-year-old Ethiopian-born athlete -- who came to the Netherlands aged 15 as a refugee -- stormed home clear of former compatriot Letesenbet Gidey who clocked 30:21.23.

Agnes Tirop of Kenya took bronze in 30:25.20.

