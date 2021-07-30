UrduPoint.com
Hassan's Triple Olympic Bid In The Balance After Reaching 5,000m Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sifan Hassan says she will decide on Saturday whether she will attempt a historic Olympic track treble after admitting the heat in Tokyo had been sapping.

The 28-year-old 1500 and 10,000 meters world champion won her 5,000m heat at the Olympic Stadium to qualify for the final on Monday.

However, the Ethiopian-born naturalized Dutch runner has to run the 1500m heats on Monday morning.

The 10,000 meters is the third of the events she had suggested she might bid for.

"I never said I would compete in three events," she said.

"I just take them one by one. I am happy to make the final but I have a lot of pressure, like Covid and the weather.

"I will make a decision tomorrow." The Dutch support team member accompanying her chipped in: "Recovery helps.

" Hassan had been content to hang at the back of the field and moved forward every time she sensed the runners in front of her were tiring.

She made her move down the back straight of the final lap and came across the line spreading her arms -- though it was not in celebration.

"I did not celebrate the win -- it was because I had got to the final," she said.

"I am very grateful to get to the final as I was really scared if something happened.

"I was under so much pressure and I could not tell how many runners were behind me.

"I sprinted but it was tough as it is very hot."The heat took its toll on others with Britain's Jessica Judd and Spaniard Lucia Rodriguez lying prone on the track -- the latter after running a personal best.

