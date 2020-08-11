UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haste Won't Make India A Manufacturing Power: Global Times

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Haste won't make India a manufacturing power: Global Times

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :India has been ambitious enough to become the world's next manufacturing center after China, but in reality, it falls short of achieving manufacturing levels sufficient for its own populace.

Difficulties such as poor infrastructure, a complex policy environment, lack of skilled workers, and imbalanced industrial structures need to be properly addressed or they will become a bottleneck in manufacturing development.

In this sense, while India's urgency to accelerate domestic manufacturing is understandable, the push may backfire on its economy if there is a mismatch between domestic industrial capability and expectations, according to an article published by Global Times on Tuesday.

Indian policymakers need to rethink whether the recent rush for local manufacturing is too aggressive and whether it really suits its own production conditions. After all, quality rather than speed is always the top priority for a country's manufacturing sector, no matter its size.

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh announced recently that the country will stop the import of 101 types of military equipment in a bid to boost domestic weapon production and improve self-reliance in the defense sector.

Some Indian netizens questioned whether India has the capability to produce these items to a high enough quality.

Such doubts are not groundless. The delivery of India's first domestically produced aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, was reportedly delayed again in May by at least six months.

Starting in 2009, the pace of construction indicates deep seated issues with India's manufacturing industry around quality assurance and efficiency.

The import ban may also be part of a recent attempt by India to facilitate a new drive named 'Self-Reliant India.' As the novel coronavirus pandemic has crippled businesses and consumer activities in the country in recent months, the Modi government has reportedly been working on new incentives to attract foreign investment in up to five sectors in a bid to boost domestic manufacturing.

In fact, the "Self-Reliant India" initiative can be seen as another campaign underscoring India's eagerness to develop its manufacturing sector, itself likely derived from the unprecedented economic pressure faced by the country.

For a long time, the Indian government has put forward various plans to increase the scale of its manufacturing sector, in a bid to coax labor-intensive industries to address the unemployment problem and raise the average income level.

Such a need has become particularly acute against the backdrop of the pandemic outbreak.

Yet, any manufacturing boost is unlikely to be achieved in the short term, and import restrictions or bans have not historically been successful in reaching such goals.

Related Topics

India Defence Minister World Import Poor China May All From Government Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

14 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

12 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

10 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.