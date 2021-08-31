UrduPoint.com

Hate Crimes Rose Against Black, Asian Americans In 2020: FBI

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Hate crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Reported hate crimes in the US, in particular targeting African Americans and Asian Americans, surged in 2020, according to statistics released Monday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a year that saw huge Black Lives Matter protests which helped force a reckoning on racism, reports of hate crimes against Black Americans rose 40 percent, from 1,972 to 2,755, the data showed.

Meanwhile, attacks against Americans of Asian heritage surged 70 percent with 274 incidents in 2020 against 161 in 2019, seemingly confirming a trend reported by the community since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The statistics spotlight the urgent need for a comprehensive response, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The FBI though called for hasty conclusions not to be drawn, pointing out that over time, different levels of public participation could be behind the alarming data.

More than half of the reported offenses were intimidation. But 18 percent of the attacks were serious assaults and 22 homicides were motivated by hate.

The latter figure is lower than the 52 murders recorded in 2019, a year of mourning for the El Paso shooting on the border with Mexico which killed 23 victims, mostly Hispanics.

In the United States, "hate-motivated crime" usually refers to an act directed against a person because of certain characteristics of their identity.

This aggravating circumstance automatically results in a heavier sentence, but it is difficult to prove in court.

Related Topics

El Paso United States Mexico Border FBI 2019 2020 From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2021

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

9 hours ago
 Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

11 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 5 ..

National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 50-year social development effo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.