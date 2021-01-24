UrduPoint.com
Hatton Outshines McIlroy For Victory In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Tyrrell Hatton outshone world number six Rory McIlroy in a head-to-head battle Sunday to claiming the $8 million Abu Dhabi Championship by a whopping four shots.

The 29-year-old Englishman started the final round one shot behind McIlroy, but shot a fine bogey-free six-under par 66 to finish on 18-under par 270 for the tournament.

Australian Jason Scrivener, who closed in stunning fashion with an eagle and five birdies on his back nine in a round of 66, finished in second place.

McIlroy (72) made a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to finish in third at a 13-under par 275, with Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello (69) in fourth with a 12-under par 276.

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour last year, it was the fourth Rolex Series win for Hatton and he is expected to climb to number six in the world rankings on Monday.

