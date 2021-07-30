UrduPoint.com
Haughey's Success In Tokyo Makes Olympic History For Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Haughey's success in Tokyo makes Olympic history for Hong Kong

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Siobhan Haughey became Hong Kong's first ever multiple Olympic medal winner on Friday as she won her second silver of Tokyo 2020 in the women's 100m freestyle.

Haughey was already Hong Kong's first ever Olympic medallist in swimming after she clinched a silver medal in the 200m free on Wednesday.

Her double success has helped Hong Kong take their medal tally in the entire history of the Olympics from three to six, after Edgar Cheung Ka-long also won a fencing gold on Monday.

Hong Kong's previous three medals came in sailing, table tennis and cycling.

Born in Hong Kong to an Irish father and Hong Kong mother, Haughey grew up in the region before moving to America to attend university in Michigan. She is the grand-niece of former Irish prime minister Charles Haughey.

The 23-year-old, who paints her nails before competitions, was pipped to the gold in the 100m by Australia's Emma McKeon, whose time of 51.96 seconds was an Olympic record and the second fastest in history.

