'Haunted' US Official Says Most Afghan Allies Left Behind

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:40 PM

'Haunted' US official says most Afghan allies left behind

Washington, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Most Afghan allies seeking to flee with the US withdrawal were unable to do so due to airport chaos, a senior official said Wednesday as he described being "haunted" by the choices.

President Joe Biden's administration says the victorious Taliban have promised to keep letting Afghans leave but many who worked for the United States over its 20-year mission fear retribution.

"Everybody who lived it is haunted by the choices we had to make and by the people we were not able to help depart in this first phase of the operation," said the senior State Department official involved in the operation.

"We feel an enormous commitment to keep faith with all of the people to whom we owe this debt. And we're going to continue to do everything we can in the coming weeks and months to fulfill that commitment and to help those who wish to leave Afghanistan to do so," he told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.

The United States in the final days of the war airlifted more than 123,000 people out of Kabul's airport including US citizens and interpreters and others who supported the US mission and are eligible for a special visa to immigrate.

Biden has hailed the airlift as unprecedented, with virtually all Americans contacted and little more than 100 left, but the State Department official acknowledged that most Afghan visa applicants and their families did not make it.

"I would say it's the majority of them, just based on anecdotal information about the populations we were able to support," the official said.

He declined to give exact numbers. The White House said in early August that some 20,000 Afghans were seeking to emigrate through the visa program, meaning more than 100,000 people when including families.

The official said that the Taliban cooperated with the operation, generally letting people through to Hamid Karzai International Airport which was seized by US forces.

But he said the crowd at the gates became unruly, with the credentials issued by US forces quickly proliferating and making it impossible to sift through the vast throngs.

"It's not a criticism of the people who were desperate to leave; it's just the characteristics of human behavior in those kinds of conditions," the official said.

"I think people don't understand that those crowds that were outside the access point were on the verge of slipping to a mob at any given moment of any given day."On August 26, a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State extremist group killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers, days before the final troops left Monday Kabul time.

