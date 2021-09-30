UrduPoint.com

Havana Reopens Its Beaches -- But Masks Are Required

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:20 AM

Havana reopens its beaches -- but masks are required

Havana, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Beaches and pools in the Cuban capital Havana, as well as the famed Malecon seafront promenade, were reopened on Wednesday, officials announced, after being shut for nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A formal notice in state media, citing Havana governor Reynaldo Garcia Zapata, said beaches and pools would be open at half-capacity for now, and that all virus prevention measures needed to be respected.

"In pools and in beach areas, wearing a mask is mandatory, except when swimming," the announcement said. Exercise in public places is also once again allowed.

The Malecon is a popular meeting spot for capital residents, who go there to jog, fish or just sit and chat with friends -- all banned since January due to the pandemic.

Last week, restaurants, bars and other public places reopened in eight of Cuba's 15 provinces with limited capacity -- a relief for Cubans after nine months of closures.

Officials said Cuba's borders will be reopened to international tourists from November 15, and schools will gradually open their doors in October and November.

According to state media, the reopening was made possible "given the sustained decrease in the number of confirmed cases over the last eight months and the progress in the vaccination campaign." That is especially true in Havana, where more than 70 percent of the population is now vaccinated, according to official data.

Cuba has so far tallied more than 870,000 cases of Covid-19 and nearly 7,400 deaths. The daily case total has steadily decreased.

By using three locally-developed vaccines, none of which are approved by the World Health Organization, the Caribbean island country now has inoculated more than 45 percent of its population of 11.2 million.

The nation hopes to pass the 90 percent threshold by November.

Related Topics

World Governor Havana Progress Cuba January October November Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

1 hour ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

8 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

10 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.