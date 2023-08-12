Hawaii attorney general opens probe into wildfire 'decision-making'

Lahaina, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Hawaii's top lawyer said Friday she was opening a probe into how authorities responded to devastating wildfires that have left at least 67 people dead.

"The Department of the Attorney General will be conducting a comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai'i islands this week," a statement issued by the office of Attorney General Anne Lopez said.

The announcement came as criticism swells over the official response to the blazes, the most serious of which tore through the historic town of Lahaina, reducing it to ashes.

Residents have complained that there were no warnings about the fire, which trapped people in the town.

"The Department of the Attorney General shares the grief felt by all in Hawaii, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy," the statement said.

"My department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review.

"As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding."