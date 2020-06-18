UrduPoint.com
Hawk-Eye Chiefs Apologise For Goalline Technology Blunder

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Hawk-Eye chiefs apologise for goalline technology blunder

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Hawk-Eye chiefs have apologised for the goalline technology mistake that forced Sheffield United to settle for a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the first game of the Premier League restart on Wednesday.

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland clearly carried Oliver Norwood's free kick across the line late in the first half.

But referee Michael Oliver's watch, linked to the goalline technology, did not signal the ball had crossed over.

A statement from Hawk-Eye Innovations, who run the technology, said: "Hawk-Eye unreservedly apologises to the Premier League, Sheffield United, and everyone affected by this incident."

