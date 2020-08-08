UrduPoint.com
Hazard, Rodrygo Named In Real Madrid Line-up Against Man City

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Hazard, Rodrygo named in Real Madrid line-up against Man City

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Eden Hazard and Brazilian youngster Rodrygo have both been named in the Real Madrid team by coach Zinedine Zidane for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Manchester City in England on Friday.

The duo will flank Karim Benzema, the standout performer in Real's run to the Spanish title, in attack at the Etihad Stadium as the 13-time European champions look to turn around a 2-1 deficit from the first leg played in February.

Hazard has endured an injury-hit first season at Madrid since arriving from Chelsea last year. Rodrygo, who is 19, scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao partners Raphael Varane in the centre of the visitors' defence with Sergio Ramos absent due to suspension.

City, who are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time, are without the injured Sergio Aguero up front.

Phil Foden, the 20-year-old, has been selected by coach Pep Guardiola alongside Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in a front three.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 1900 GMT): Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte (capt), Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Real Madrid (4-3-3)Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (capt), Eden HazardCoach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

