Hazard Taken Off, Ice Strapped To Right Ankle

Mon 15th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Eden Hazard had an ice pack strapped to his troublesome right ankle on Sunday after being substituted in the second half of Real Madrid's La Liga match against Eibar.

Hazard was playing for the first time since February after undergoing surgery on that same ankle in March.

Madrid led Eibar 3-1 when the Belgian went off and he was involved in all three goals.

But sitting in the stands, Hazard had ice around his right foot.

The 29-year-old has endured a miserable opening season in Spain, making only 16 appearances and scoring one goal.

He injured his thigh the day before Madrid's first match of the campaign and then suffered his first fracture in his right foot in November.

Hazard returned in February but only made two appearances before having to go off against Levante with another foot problem.

