UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazard's Woes Leave Real Madrid Nostalgic For Age Of Galacticos

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hazard's woes leave Real Madrid nostalgic for age of Galacticos

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :"I'll try," said Eden Hazard when asked in his first press conference at Real Madrid if he could now become the best player in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the immovable duo but still, the suggestion was not that Hazard settle for third, a position he had already come to hover around following seven brilliant years for Chelsea.

Hazard had been the Premier League's oustanding attacking talent and at Real Madrid, where the demands would be higher and the supporting cast more prestigious, it was not out of the question there could be more to come.

He could replace Ronaldo, fill Madrid's creativity gap, launch a new era and perhaps even win the Ballon d'Or. "If everything goes well, why not?" said Hazard. "It's in my head but I'm not thinking of it every day." Almost two years later, Hazard counts it as a blessing to make it through a single match without another muscle creaking let alone an entire season worthy of international acclaim.

Real Madrid face Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday and it would be a huge surprise if he were to start against his former team.

Hazard came off the bench against Real Betis on Saturday to play his first 15 minutes in almost three months.

"He played with spark, with energy," said Zidane. "We're going to need him." When asked about the merits of Real Madrid's 'Galactico' signings such as Hazard, the club's president Florentino Perez said they are as much a projection of power as a way of bringing in a better striker or right-back.

"It creates a very special type of glamour," said Perez. "It lets the whole world know you have a world-class player in every position." - Changed emphasis - But the time when Real Madrid could afford to poach the word's best players every summer are now long gone, the spate of superstar signings in the first decade of the century dwindling to just two or three in the second.

Gareth Bale came in 2013 and a year later James Rodriguez, the break-out player of the 2014 World Cup, followed.

And then the emphasis shifted, a change in approach directing Madrid's attention to younger talents, not always cheap to buy, but always with potential and the possibility of sell-on value.

The 2018-19 season was a miserable one for Real Madrid, poor results sharpening the sense of loss from Ronaldo's departure and a growing urge for the club to replace him with a superstar who could handle the responsibility.

Hazard seemed the perfect fit and even though, at 28, Madrid were signing him a couple of years later, they were confident he would deliver.

That he is still to do so is not only a great shame for him and La Liga but also for fans all over the world, who have been denied seeing one of the most enchanting footballers of his generation shine for the world's most successful club.

It has been restrictive too for Real Madrid, whose own insecurities were laid bare last week as the club tried to force through the European Super League.

Perez's obsession with the project is driven by a desire to keep up with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain who are backed by the UAE and Qatar respectively.

In the two years before Hazard moved to Madrid, PSG signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona bought Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, while Atletico Madrid acquired Joao Felix. Liverpol bought Virgil van Dijk. To hesitate was to risk being left behind.

Real Madrid would love to be able to claw back some of the 100 million Euros they spent on Hazard to help with a fresh assault for Mbappe's signature this summer, but who would make an offer for the Belgian now? And how much?For a while Zinedine Zidane planned around Hazard, tweaking the team to suit him when he was fit.

But Hazard has become an irrelevance in recent months, as Zidane's side try to move on without him while Perez continues to count the cost of a transfer he must hope one day comes good. Chelsea would be a great place to start.

Related Topics

Century World Poor UAE Qatar Buy Barcelona Madrid Van Turkish Lira All From Best Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

6 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

6 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

7 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

7 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.