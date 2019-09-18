UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haze Closes Malaysia Schools, Sparks Fears For Singapore F1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

Haze closes Malaysia schools, sparks fears for Singapore F1

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Malaysia closed more than 1,000 schools nationwide Wednesday and air quality worsened in Singapore days before the city's Formula One race, as toxic haze from Indonesian forest fires engulfed the region.

Illegal fires to clear land for agricultural plantations are blazing out of control on Sumatra and Borneo islands, with Jakarta deploying thousands of security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle them.

The Indonesian blazes are an annual problem but this year's are the worst since 2015, when they caused a serious environmental crisis, and have added to concerns about wildfire outbreaks worldwide exacerbating global warming.

On Wednesday, air quality deteriorated to "very unhealthy" levels on the government's air pollutant index along the west coast of peninsular Malaysia, to the east of Sumatra, with the Kuala Lumpur skyline shrouded by dense smog.

Over 1,200 schools were closed due to air pollution across the country, according to a tally of figures from local education officials.

The two worst-affected states were Selangor, outside Kuala Lumpur, where 538 schools were closed, and Sarawak on Borneo with 337 closures. Hundreds of schools in several other states in peninsular Malaysia were also affected.

Borneo island is divided between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

Air quality in Singapore worsened to unhealthy levels, with a white smog hanging over the city-state, increasing fears that this weekend's Formula One race may be affected.

Race organisers have said the possibility of haze is one of the issues in their contingency plan for Sunday's showpiece night race.

The Indonesian government has insisted it is doing all it can to fight the fires, with President Joko Widodo saying during a visit to a hard-hit area on Sumatra on Tuesday that "we have made every effort".

But this year's fires have been worsened by dry weather and experts believe there is little chance of them being extinguished until the onset of the rainy season, in October.

Indonesia's meteorology, climate and geophysics agency said Wednesday that over 1,000 hotspots -- areas of intense heat detected by satellite that indicate a likely fire -- had been sighted, most of them on Sumatra.

Air quality has reached dangerous levels in the worst-hit areas of Indonesia, prompting school closures and flight cancellations due to low visibility.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Education Visit Jakarta Kuala Lumpur Singapore Indonesia Brunei Malaysia Joko Widodo May October Sunday 2015 All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 September 201 ..

7 minutes ago

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

10 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

10 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

11 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.