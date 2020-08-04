Hazelnut Exports Reap $2.2B In Sept-July
Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM
ANKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey, the world's biggest hazelnut supplier, had a bumper crop of revenues, earning $2.2 billion from nut exports between last September and this July, a regional trade group said on Tuesday.
Data from the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association showed that the 11-month figure soared 44% year-on-year.
So far this season, which starts in September and ends in August, the volume of hazelnut exports rose 26% on an annual basis to 331,066 tons. Some 77% of Turkey's hazelnut exports in this period went to EU countries, with more than 256,000 tons generating $1.7 billion of income during the same period.