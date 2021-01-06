UrduPoint.com
Hazelnut Exports Reap $732.8M In Sept-Dec

Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Hazelnut exports reap $732.8M in Sept-Dec

ANKARA, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkey, the world's biggest hazelnut supplier, earned $732.8 million from hazelnut exports between last September and December, a regional trade group said on Wednesday.

Data from the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association showed that the four-month figure fell 32.7% from the same period last year.

In the first four months of this season, which began in September 2020 and will end in August 2021, the volume of hazelnut exports reached 106,706 tons, a decrease of 36.4% year-on-year.

Some 70% of Turkey's hazelnut exports in September-December went to EU countries, with more than 75,200 tons generating $515.9 million income during the same period. In 2020, the country exported 280,924 tons of hazelnut, yielding nearly $2 billion of revenues.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

