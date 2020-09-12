UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazlewood Strikes As Australia Defeat England In One-day Opener

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Hazlewood strikes as Australia defeat England in one-day opener

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Josh Hazlewood took three wickets as Australia beat world champions England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Hazlewood struck twice early on during a miserly haul of 3-26 from his full 10 overs as Australia defeated arch-rivals England for just the third time in 14 ODIs.

England, chasing 295 for victory, were a mere 22-2 off their first 10 overs.

And they were 57-4 when leg-spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in quick succession on his way to 4-55.

But Sam Billings, one of just two members of the England side who didn't play in last year's World Cup final, hit 118 -- his maiden ODI hundred -- after sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 113 with Jonny Bairstow (84) that gave England hope of an unlikely win.

Earlier Australia, in their first match at this level against England since a World Cup semi-final loss last year, made 294-9.

They were in trouble at 123-5 before a sixth-wicket stand of 126 between all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) gave their bowlers enough runs to defend as they went 1-0 up in a three-match series.

England opener Jason Roy, fit again following a side injury, was brilliantly caught and bowled one-handed by Hazlewood for three before the fast bowler had Test captain Joe Root caught behind for one.

Zampa then got in on the act, removing England captain Eoin Morgan (23) and dangerman Jos Buttler in quick succession, the latter to a fine running catch by Marnus Labuschagne.

- Bairstow and Billings - Bairstow, however, hung to complete a relatively sedate, 78-ball, fifty.

He then slammed Cummins for six over midwicket before handing out similar treatment to left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

But he was out when a mistimed a lofted drive off Zampa was well caught by Hazlewood, running in from wide long-on.

Yet England, with all-rounder Ben Stokes still on compassionate leave to be with his ill father in New Zealand, were still just in the game.

Billings pulled a four off Pat Cummins at the start of the penultimate over to complete a 101-ball hundred and hit two more boundaries.

But a target of 28 off the last over, from Mitchell Marsh, proved too much and Billings was dismissed off the last ball of the match, having surpassed his previous ODI best of 67 not out against Ireland at Southampton in July.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, in their first one-day international since last year's World Cup final, took three wickets apiece, with Australia in trouble at 123-5 after being sent in on an overcast and blustery afternoon.

Archer, who bowled the decisive Super Over in England's dramatic World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, clean bowled dynamic opener David Warner for just six on his way to figures of 3-57 and Wood's 3-54 saw him strike first ball when Australia captain Aaron Finch edged behind.

Australia were without Steve Smith who was hit on the head batting in the nets on Thursday but Marcus Stoinis, filling in at number three, made 43 before he was well caught by diving wicketkeeper Buttler off Wood.

The series continues at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Australia Fine Jos David Southampton Mitchell Billings Ireland Sam Billings Adam Zampa Old Trafford July Sunday National University From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

8 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

8 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

9 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

8 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.