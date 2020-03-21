HCP London for live streaming of National Day indoor flag hoisting ceremony

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan (HCP) London has made arrangements for live streaming of the National Day flag hoisting ceremony on March 23, at 10:00am.

According to the PHC statement issued here Friday, the live streaming of the ceremony will be done on the official Facebook Page of the commission.

The Facebook broadcast can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/phclondon1, the statement said.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria will hoist the National Flag and the officers of the commission will be in attendance only.

He will also address the community via live streaming on Facebook.

The messages of the president and the prime minister will also be read out on this occasion.

This year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the National Day flag hoisting ceremony will take place indoors, the statement said.

The HCP has already informed the Pakistani community and the British friends of Pakistan to refrain from visiting the commission for the ceremony.

This was announced in view of their health and well-being in the current situation.

The National Day reception that was scheduled for March 25, 2020 at the Royal Albert Dock has already been postponed indefinitely and the invitees have been informed accordingly, it added.