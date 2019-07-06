He thought it was all over... Runner celebrates apparent win lap too early

Lausanne, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet suffered an embarrassing mishap during the Diamond League men's 5,000-metre race in Lausanne on Friday, crossing the line with his arms raised in celebration -- but with a lap still remaining.

The 25-year-old powered away from the pack on the penultimate lap, but it soon became clear he had miscalculated the distance.

Gebrhiwet tried gamely to recover, but was absolutely shattered after what he briefly thought was an excellent win, finishing down in 10th place.

His compatriot Yomif Kejelcha took full advantage, showing little sympathy to take the victory in 13 minutes and 0.56 seconds ahead of fellow Ethiopians Selemon Barega and Telahun Halle Bekele.