UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'He Won Because...' -- Trump Edges Toward Accepting Biden Victory

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

'He won because...' -- Trump edges toward accepting Biden victory

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump appeared to edge closer towards acknowledging his election defeat in a tweet on Sunday morning, as he again railed against supposed mass fraud in the vote won by challenger Joe Biden.

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company," Trump tweeted in his clearest yet admission of defeat.

Trump has refused to concede the election, and repeatedly said he intended to overturn the result through legal cases -- though no evidence of mass fraud in the November 3 election has been found.

But the first two words of his Sunday tweet -- two days after a slip in which he said "time will tell" if he remains president -- seemed to bring him another step closer to admitting defeat.

Thousands of Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday, backing his claims of fraud, with clashes erupting in the evening with rival protesters.

At least 20 people were arrested, reports said, including four for firearm violations and one for assault on a police officer.

Trump himself made a drive-past of the rally in his armored motorcade, on his way to play golf, smiling through his limousine window to wild cheers and signs saying "Best prez ever" and "Trump 2020: Keep America Great."Many of Trump's tweets over the weekend alleging the election was rigged against him have been tagged by Twitter as containing "disputed" information.

Related Topics

Election Police Washington Vote Twitter Company Trump November Sunday 2020 Best

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

23 minutes ago

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, sa ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

38 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

53 minutes ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.