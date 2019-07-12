UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Boeing's 737 MAX Program To Retire: Company Memo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Head of Boeing's 737 MAX program to retire: company memo

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The head of the embattled 737 MAX program plans to retire, Boeing said Thursday, as the company gears up to persuade regulators to return the plane to service after two deadly crashes.

Eric Lindbland, who has led the Boeing program since August 2018, will step down and work with his successors on a transition, Commercial Airplanes President Kevin McAllister said in a staff memo. The 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March following two crashes that claimed 346 lives.

Related Topics

Company August 2018

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

1 hour ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

2 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

2 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

2 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

2 hours ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.