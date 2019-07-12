(@imziishan)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The head of the embattled 737 MAX program plans to retire, Boeing said Thursday, as the company gears up to persuade regulators to return the plane to service after two deadly crashes.

Eric Lindbland, who has led the Boeing program since August 2018, will step down and work with his successors on a transition, Commercial Airplanes President Kevin McAllister said in a staff memo. The 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March following two crashes that claimed 346 lives.