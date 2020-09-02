UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Khmer Rouge Torture Prison Dead At 77: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dead at 77: spokesman

Phnom Penh, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The former chief interrogator and torturer for Cambodia's genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early Wednesday in hospital in Phnom Penh, a tribunal spokesman told AFP.

"Duch died at Khmer-Soviet Friendship hospital at 0:52 AM," Neth Pheaktra said, using Kaing Guek Eav's alias.

The head of the infamous Tuol Sleng prison was serving a life sentence after he was convicted under an ongoing war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh for the ultra-Maoist regime.

Related Topics

Died Phnom Penh Cambodia

Recent Stories

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

6 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

7 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

8 hours ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan won 65 War with national unity, heroic ba ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.