Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dead at 77: spokesman

Phnom Penh, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The former chief interrogator and torturer for Cambodia's genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early Wednesday in hospital in Phnom Penh, a tribunal spokesman told AFP.

"Duch died at Khmer-Soviet Friendship hospital at 0:52 AM," Neth Pheaktra said, using Kaing Guek Eav's alias.

The head of the infamous Tuol Sleng prison was serving a life sentence after he was convicted under an ongoing war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh for the ultra-Maoist regime.